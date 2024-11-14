Citadel Honey Bunny composer Aman Pant: ‘Every genre, from retro to electronic, demands its own musical mindset’

On using Indian ragas and Western instruments

When asked whether the blend of Indian musical instruments with Western music can create a unique score for international shows and films as well, Aman says, “The Indian instruments are boundary-less. The music and sound are very vast and interesting when fused with Western instrumentation. I believe that if we use them intelligently, Indian instruments can do wonders in the international circuit, be it action or any other genre. It is not just confined to the romantic genre. Sometimes, instead of using Indian instruments, we use the ragas in Western instruments which makes them sound unique.”

On his ad films experience

When quizzed about his experience in working over 4,000 ad films, Aman points out, “I always believe that there is no shortcut for the experience. More experience makes you more diverse in your understanding of cinema and music. When you talk about the score, film reading is very important. That intelligence comes from experience only. Working for so many years in different ads has helped me in exploring different sounds and genres. My ad film work has helped me in whatever I am doing today.”

On recreating 90s musical vibes

When asked about the challenges in composing the score of Guns and Gulabs and Citadel: Honey Bunny for Raj and DK, the composer says, “Everything is a learning experience for me. Both are different genres. One is full retro Bollywood 90s, the other is full-action edgy".

"Guns and Gulaabs required a full brass-oriented string section which I recorded with the Prague orchestra. It was an interesting musical journey for me. Citadel is more of electronic music. Both required a different mindset and different musical vibes. But the interesting part is that I am getting these shows where I have to push myself. I am glad I am getting these kinds of projects to work on.”

On experimenting with retro music

When questioned about the unique aspect of creating compositions for stories set in the vintage era, Aman states, “While creating the music for Guns and Gulaabs, we had to keep in mind there is a lot of writing, score and orchestral vibes, brass-section which used to happen in 1970s-1980s cinema in those times. While you are composing, it is important to incorporate those vibes in your arrangement style.”

He adds, “When it comes to Citadel, we took a lot of Analogue like Chemical Brothers and other influences which were happening at that time in the West. We also took a lot of tonal vibe. Both had different vintage vibes. It is not about an understanding of the instruments but also the kind of musical writings they used to do in those days.”

On remixes of classic songs

When quizzed about his opinion on remixes of popular classic songs in films and shows, Aman says, “Remixes are not bad but the essence of the song has to be there".

"Remixes when done with proper sensibilities can do wonders because those melodies and compositions are hit… They have something memorable about them. But one thing I am in favour of is to give credit to the original composer. Nowadays, what is happening is that the name of the original composer is somewhere down, hidden on the list. That should not happen. I think the original composer is the real composer. Anyone extending that melody can be a second composer. The proper credit needs to be given.”

On future of Indian music

When asked about how creating compositions in shows like Citadel: Honey Bunny impacts the future of Indian music, the composer points out, “When anything is happening internationally at a bigger stage it gives motivation as well as confidence to other singers also".

"People want to attempt new things but a lot of times they do not have the courage to do it. But with Citadel and other experimental projects, the new composers get inspired. I would love to listen to more of these kinds of scores coming up at a bigger level.”

On takeaways from Citadel: Honey Bunny

Aman, while sharing his takeaways from Citadel: Honey Bunny says, “I have learnt a lot through the web show".

“Because it is a new kind of genre of music for me because I have not done this kind of music in any show. Though I have done it in ads previously, there you are doing it only for a short period of time. But doing a six-episode score in this genre was a little different experience for me,” he shares, adding, "I learnt new techniques of music production. With every new project, as a composer, you learn. In Dunki I learnt a lot from his understanding of cinema. I am learning something new in every project with Raj and DK... I hope my learning journey continues with more experimentation in music while working with new filmmakers in the future.”