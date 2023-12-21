Dunki release and review live updates: First reactions calls Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's film ‘hilarious’

Dunki release and review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is now out. The film released on Thursday amid huge fanfare across the country. It is Shah Rukh Khan's third release this year after Pathaan in January and Jawan in September. The film's first show in India is at 5.55 am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans have ensured that the opening of SRK's latest release is nothing short of a celebration. Dunki release and review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead in Rajkumar Hirani's film.

Several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media. In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, a massive crowd of people can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and burning fireworks to kick off Dunki's release.

A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue. Overwhelmed with the fans' love and excitement for the movie, Shah Rukh took to X and wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."

Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described Dunki as his best film.

Check out all the live updates around the film's release here: