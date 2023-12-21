Dunki release and review live updates: First reactions calls Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's film ‘hilarious’
Dunki release and review live updates: With a huge fanfare, Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year was launched in theatres on Thursday.
Dunki release and review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is now out. The film released on Thursday amid huge fanfare across the country. It is Shah Rukh Khan's third release this year after Pathaan in January and Jawan in September. The film's first show in India is at 5.55 am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans have ensured that the opening of SRK's latest release is nothing short of a celebration.
Several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media. In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, a massive crowd of people can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and burning fireworks to kick off Dunki's release.
A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue. Overwhelmed with the fans' love and excitement for the movie, Shah Rukh took to X and wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."
Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.
Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.
At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described Dunki as his best film.
- Dec 21, 2023 09:31 AM IST
Dunki review live: ‘Decent’
Twitter page Aakashvani tweeted, “#DUNKI - First Half - Around ten minutes HILARIOUS sequence at the IELTS examination centre followed by an emotional Pre-Interval sequence worked out well in the favour of the film. So far, the film is DECENT. Stage set for a very emotional second half, let's see how it unfolds.”Dec 21, 2023 09:16 AM IST
Dunki review live: Dunki vs Salaar advance BO
Even as thousands flock to first day first show for Dunki, the film is still trailing behind Salaar when it comes to day 1 advance bookings. While Dunki made ₹15 crore in Thursday advance bookings, Salaar as made ₹30 crore in Friday advance bookings. Read full report here.Dec 21, 2023 09:05 AM IST
Dunki review live: ‘Mind-boggling’
A review by Twitter handle Box Office Figures read, “#Dunki interval #DunkiReview First half one word review: MIND BOGGLING!💥💥💥💥 Had highest of expectations after hearing the reports, and it surpasses all expectations! Rajkumar Hirani can never fail. Period! Dialogues, comic punches, story, entertainment and more importantly, emotions!! Vicky Kaushal stands out. And this is KING KHAN’s year and decade! King rules and how! This one will flyyyyy!! And yes, Hardy namuma nahi hai! Super excited for 2nd half!!”Dec 21, 2023 08:50 AM IST
Dunki review live: ‘Hilarious’
Film trade expert Sumit Kadel shared his pre-interval review of Dunki and called it hilarious. “#Dunki Interval - HILARIOUS. Raju Hirani at his best.”Dec 21, 2023 08:40 AM IST
Dunki review live: Taran Adarsh will likely not review Dunki
Film trade analyst and reviewer Taran Adarsh is known for his short and crisp star ratings for films on Twitter. However, it looks like he won't be reviewing the film today as he is unwell. “Good morning, extremely keen to watch #Dunki and #Salaar, both... Still under observation in hospital, have almost recovered after a major surgery... Thank you veryyy much for the wishes... Feeling blessed,” he wrote in a tweet.Dec 21, 2023 08:29 AM IST
Dunki review live: Shah Rukh's message
Dunki's lead actor Shah Rukh Khan took to X to share his message for fans on release day. Overwhelmed with the fans' love and excitement for the movie, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki."Dec 21, 2023 08:17 AM IST
Dunki review live: Fans celebrate at Gaiety Galaxy
Fans brought party poppers and confetti bombs to the first day first show of Dunki at Mumbai's iconic Gaeity Galaxy cinema hall. Many even broke into a dance as they cheered for the film.Share this articleTopics
