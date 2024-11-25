Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she spent 'ridiculous' money on expensive gifts for ex. Is it about Naga Chaitanya?

What Samantha said

During the rapid fire round when Varun Dhawan asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ‘What’s the most ridiculous amount of money you've spent of something completely useless?' In response, Samantha instantly said, “My ex's expensive gifts.” Varun further questioned, “Which is how much?” Samantha giggled and said, “Quite a bit! Okay, move on!”

Samantha also refused to give a name when Varun asked the next question, where she had to name the last person she texted and read the same message out loud.

More details

Chaitanya and Samantha dated on and off for a few years before getting married in a fairytale wedding in Goa in 2017. In 2021, they announced their split without revealing the reason.

Chaitanya has moved on and found love in actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Fans often spotted the couple on vacations, but they only made it official after their engagement. Chaitanya is all set to get married to Sobhita on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. They got engaged in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Raj and DK's spy action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. In the web series, Samantha along with Varun Dhawan are seen as the spies Bunny and Honey respectively. The action series, which released on November 7, is part of Russo Brothers’ global series, Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.