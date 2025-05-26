Demi Lovato marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes after 1.5 years of engagement

Demi Lovato is married! Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are now married!(Photos: Instagram)

The singer, 32, has finally tied the knot with their boyfriend, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, following one-and-a-half years of their engagement. For their big day, Demi opted to turn a Vivienne Westwood bride. The news of the same was broken by Vogue Weddings. Both Demi and Jordan are yet to make their own official announcement.

Coming back to the bridal ensemble, Demi opted for custom Vivienne Westwood pieces, for both the main wedding as well as the reception. For the former, Demi turned out in a pearl-white corseted number. Speaking about it to Vogue they said, When I was thinking about what dress style I wanted, I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves of your body and her use of corsets".

Demi Lovato in their Vivienne Westwood wedding ensembles(Photos: Instagram/vogueweddings)

For the reception, it was Vivienne Westwood again with the bride turning out in a an ivory silk satin column dress with a corset top draped with a silhouette of broken pearls. Speaking about it to Vogue they said, "There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading. The pearl detail and draping are such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special".

Demi and Jordan met during the making of the former's 2022 album Holy Fv--, with the latter co-writing 3 of the 16 tracks on it. The duo made their relationship public in August 2022 and got engaged on December 16, 2023. The fact that they tied the knot this year, shouldn't really come as a surprise. Back on Valentine's Day this year, Demi and Jordan had shared quite the wedding-coded photoshoot with an excerpt from the singer's caption reading, "Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!!".

We wish the couple a happy married life!