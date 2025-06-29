Who is Lauren Sanchez? All you need to know about Jeff Bezos' new wife

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos concluded their extravagant three-day wedding on Saturday in Venice. The couple celebrated in the Arsenale, a former medieval shipyard. Sanchez, 55, catapulted into the global spotlight in 2019 when she began dating the Amazon founder. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos celebrated their wedding in Venice, attended by celebrities. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (REUTERS)

Fast forward to 2025, her Dolce & Gabbana gown for her wedding with Jeff Bezos is the talk of the town once again. With details still emerging about the newlyweds’ special ceremony, here’s all you need to know about the new bride in town.

About Lauren Sanchez: Early life and kids

Sanchez is an Emmy Award-winning former journalist. She was born in New Mexico in 1969. She attended El Camino College, followed by the University of Southern California. At that time, she was known as Wendy Sánchez, as per her alma mater’s website.

Lauren Sanchez started her career at Phoenix’s KTVK-TV and went on to work as a reporter for Extra, an entertainment program. She also held several positions at Fox Sports Net. As per the Cincinnati Enquirer, she received an Emmy nomination for her work on the news magazine series Goin' Deep. She was awarded an Emmy in 1999 for hosting UPN News 13 with her KCOP-TV team. The former journalist was also the original host of the dancing reality show So You Think You Can Dance.

Lauren Sanchez became a licensed helicopter pilot after she turned 40. She established the first female-owned aerial film production company - Black Ops Aviation - in 2016. The 55-year-old became one of the six female passengers who went to the edge of space in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-31 rocket. The journey lasted around 10 minutes. Sanchez also wrote a children’s book in 2024 called The Fly Who Flew to Space.

The author has three kids. She welcomed her eldest son, Nikko, with former NFL player Nikko Tony Gonzalez. Lauren Sanchez also has two kids, son Evan and daughter Ella, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding

The three-day Venetian extravaganza was attended by celebrities like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more. Dubbed the wedding of the century, the entire event cost between 40 and 48 million Euros, as per USA Today.

FAQs

Does Tony Gonzalez have a child with Lauren Sanchez?

Yes, the former couple have one son- Nikko.

How long was Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez?

The couple have been together since 2019.

Was Lauren Sanchez married before Jeff Bezos?

Yes, she was married to Patrick Whitesell, an entertainment executive.