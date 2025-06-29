Bride Lauren Sanchez’s first reaction to demure wedding dress at 55 is pretty special and cute: ‘I feel like a princess’

Lauren Sanchez, 55, looked stunning in her custom-made Dolce and Gabbana gown on her and Jeff Bezos' wedding day. In a June 27 interview with Vogue, she mentioned feeling like a princess in her white wedding dress, drawing inspiration from veteran actor Sophia Loren's classic elegance. Also read | Lauren Sanchez chose classic Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown to marry Jeff Bezos in Italy: It took over 900 hours to make Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez's first wedding photo as Mr and Mrs was shared by the bride on Instagram. (Instagram/ Lauren Sanchez)

The Amazon founder and former journalist married in front of their glamorous celebrity friends – including Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, Kim Kardashian, and Orlando Bloom – in Venice, Italy on June 27. The ceremony was attended by around 200 guests. The festivities kicked off earlier in the week, and the multi-day affair is said to have cost $50 million, as per Reuters.com.

What Lauren Sanchez said about her wedding dress

Reacting to her corseted, high-necked, hand-appliqued Italian lace wedding dress, Lauren Sanchez told Vogue about her final wedding dress fitting, “I am going to cry! It was more powerful than I thought... I feel like a princess.”

Sharing how she wanted a timeless wedding dress instead of the modern, strapless silhouette she tends to favour for red carpets, Lauren said the referential idea was based on the high-necked lace wedding dress Sophia Loren wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago. I went into a lot of therapy, and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff. Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free,” Lauren said.

More details

Lauren's demure wedding dress, which she started planning a year and a half before the wedding, took over 900 hours to create and was part of a lavish ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. Soon after saying ‘I do’, Lauren shared a romantic photo with Jeff on Instagram, showcasing her glamorous wedding attire.

Lauren called her stunning wedding gown a ‘piece of poetry’ as she shared behind-the-scenes look at her pre-wedding preparations. One photo showed her surrounded by many people as she put on the Dolce and Gabbana dress. In the caption, she wrote, “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you Dolce and Gabbana for the magic you made.”