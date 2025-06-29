Bride Lauren Sanchez’s first reaction to demure wedding dress at 55 is pretty special and cute: ‘I feel like a princess’
Lauren Sanchez described seeing her wedding dress during the final fitting before saying 'I do' to Jeff Bezos as 'more powerful' than she thought possible.
Lauren Sanchez, 55, looked stunning in her custom-made Dolce and Gabbana gown on her and Jeff Bezos' wedding day. In a June 27 interview with Vogue, she mentioned feeling like a princess in her white wedding dress, drawing inspiration from veteran actor Sophia Loren's classic elegance. Also read | Lauren Sanchez chose classic Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown to marry Jeff Bezos in Italy: It took over 900 hours to make
The Amazon founder and former journalist married in front of their glamorous celebrity friends – including Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, Kim Kardashian, and Orlando Bloom – in Venice, Italy on June 27. The ceremony was attended by around 200 guests. The festivities kicked off earlier in the week, and the multi-day affair is said to have cost $50 million, as per Reuters.com.
What Lauren Sanchez said about her wedding dress
Reacting to her corseted, high-necked, hand-appliqued Italian lace wedding dress, Lauren Sanchez told Vogue about her final wedding dress fitting, “I am going to cry! It was more powerful than I thought... I feel like a princess.”
Sharing how she wanted a timeless wedding dress instead of the modern, strapless silhouette she tends to favour for red carpets, Lauren said the referential idea was based on the high-necked lace wedding dress Sophia Loren wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat.
“It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago. I went into a lot of therapy, and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff. Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free,” Lauren said.
More details
Lauren's demure wedding dress, which she started planning a year and a half before the wedding, took over 900 hours to create and was part of a lavish ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. Soon after saying ‘I do’, Lauren shared a romantic photo with Jeff on Instagram, showcasing her glamorous wedding attire.
Lauren called her stunning wedding gown a ‘piece of poetry’ as she shared behind-the-scenes look at her pre-wedding preparations. One photo showed her surrounded by many people as she put on the Dolce and Gabbana dress. In the caption, she wrote, “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you Dolce and Gabbana for the magic you made.”
