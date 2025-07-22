Could LeBron James and son Bronny be traded this season? NBA columnist pitches deal

The NBA offseason has always been unpredictable, and this year has been no different. The dominant conversation doing the rounds this time is related to LeBron James seeking a possible exit from the Los Angeles Lakers following years of being the team’s indispensable star player. No sooner had the exit rumors been put to rest than Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed an interesting trade that has caught the eye of many. Since LeBron isn’t bowing out this season, maybe he could be traded instead. Bronny James is in his second season in NBA, while LeBron is reportedly seeking an exit from LA Lakers(AP)

Buckley’s proposal

In a recent piece published on Bleacher Report, Buckley discussed an interesting trade for this NBA offseason. He believes that LeBron and his son Bronny could be traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jimmy Butler and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

Bronny James is now entering his second round of playing in the NBA after being selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 draft.

As shocking as the proposal may be, Buckley provides his necessary arguments to back the same.

What’s in the Warriors’ favor?

For the Warriors, Buckley believes that getting a historic and first-of-its-kind father-son duo such as that of LeBron and Bronny is the biggest feather in their cap. “Because generational talents only come along...well, once in a generation, and the Warriors can't pass up the opportunity to unite two of the players who have worn that label as well as just about anyone in NBA history,” he explains.

Despite Butler being signed by the Warriors in the last trade deadline, Buckley argues that it only came to be so given Kevin Durant’s rejection. Trading him in exchange for LeBron would help them add two elite finals rivals as part of the same championship-winning effort. The team is aiming to make the most of Stephen Curry’s primetime, and pairing him up with LeBron might just do the trick.

“There's no right way for an opposing defense to approach an offense piloted by Curry and James, especially when Draymond Green is doing everything he can as a screener and ball-mover to put them in prime scoring chances. And since this would effectively be a straight superstar swap (Bronny James has a pinch of prospect appeal, but his involvement would be more about keeping the father-son connection intact), the Dubs would still have a deep supporting cast around their elites,” he adds.

What’s in the Lakers’ favor?

For the Lakers, on the other hand, Butler’s finances and contributions might be a better fit for current team star Luka Dončić. Since their team and championship effort rally around Dončić instead of LeBron, giving him a better-suited sidekick might just help matters along.

“Dončić's window to win big is right now. He should have plenty of runway ahead of him, but he's also 26 years old and one season removed from leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Future draft picks and expiring contracts probably don't appeal to him the same way as they might the forward-thinking members of the front office,” believes Buckley.

“For the next two seasons, Butler could slot in as L.A.'s second in command. He's good enough to generate offense on his own, but he's less ball-dominant than James, which could give Dončić more control of this attack and allow Austin Reaves to spread his wings even further. Butler would also serve as a need-filling presence on the defensive end.”

Earlier this offseason, LeBron opted into his final year of contract. A public statement by his agent, Rich Paul, released soon after, made it abundantly clear that the player is seeking to rally behind a championship-winning team this season. “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future,” Paul said. “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.”

- By Stuti Gupta