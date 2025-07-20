'Injury prone' Marcus Smart to start for LA Lakers? Here's how LeBron and co could line up

Marcus Smart has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. The guard now plans to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, ESPN cited sources to report on Saturday. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year will join Luka Doncic and LeBron James in a lineup that could have a shot at the championship. Marcus Smart will join LeBron James and Luka Doncic at the Lakers(File/AP)

According to the report, Doncic approached Smart and convinced the stalwart about the Lakers' new plans for the 2025 season.

Marcus Smart’s Role and Health Concerns

Smart's injury-prone reputation follows him. The 31-year-old missed the postseason over the past two years in Memphis and Washington. He was limited to 54 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and averaged a career-low 20 minutes per game in 2024-25.

Projected Starting 5

Point Guard: Marcus Smart – If cleared, Smart’s defensive grit and playmaking could anchor the backcourt.

Shooting Guard: Austin Reaves – Reaves, a reliable 15.1 points per game scorer, offers offensive versatility and could shift to sixth man if Smart starts.

Small Forward: LeBron James – At 40, James remains the centerpiece, averaging 24.4 points and 8.2 assists last season despite a recent MCL sprain.

Power Forward: Anthony Davis – The All-Star big man, with 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, provides a dominant interior presence to complement the perimeter focus.

Center: Anthony Davis (Dual Role) – Davis may occasionally slide to center, with Jaxson Hayes or a new addition as a backup, depending on roster moves.

LeBron to stay at Lakers?

Despite an offseason of rumors and speculation, LeBron James is expected to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025-26 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The Lakers and James have not engaged in talks about a trade or buyout, and the NBA's all-time leading scorer is expected to report to camp with the Lakers this fall, per the report. There haven't been any signs, either, that James wants out.

James picked up his $52.6 million option last month to return for an eighth season with the Lakers.

(With inputs from Reuters)