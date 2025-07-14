Kevin Durant's reaction to Drake's No Face at Wireless Festival goes viral. Watch

NBA star Kevin Durant is once again making headlines after he was seen enjoying his time at the Wireless Festival in London. A video clip from the event is going viral online, where the Houston Rockets forward was seen dancing in the crowd to Drake's No Face. The moment stood out, as the song features a special shoutout to Kevin with the lyrics, “KD just text me, WTF are we waiting on damn.” Kevin Durant was recently spotted vibing with the crowd to Drake's No Face, a song that includes a shoutout to him.(AP)

Kevin Durant, dressed casually, swayed to the beats of the rapper, soaking in the moment. Fans praised the clip and the NBA star's chilled-out vibe in the comments section, calling it yet another addition to his long-standing friendship with Drake, which has only grown stronger over the years.

Taking to X, one fan wrote, “No surprise, Durant always keeps it hype. This would definitely be a moment.”

Another user, impressed by Durant getting a shoutout in Drake’s music, said, “Haha, KD is really getting his own shoutout. This is a dope moment.”

Kevin Durant and Drake's long-standing friendship

Kevin Durant and Drake's bond isn’t your typical celebrity friendship; it goes beyond shoutouts and public appearances.

For context, Kevin was a part of Drake’s 2023 album For All the Dogs, and the credits listed him as an executive producer and A&R for the project. Back in 2020, the NBA star also featured in Drake’s music video for Laugh Now Cry Later.

The world first witnessed their friendship in 2016 when Durant was unexpectedly seen on stage with Drake during his Oakland concert. Since then, Durant has been a regular name-drop in Drake’s music.

Interestingly, Drake isn’t the only rapper to give Durant a lyrical nod. Other artists like J. Cole, Logic, and Fabolous have also mentioned the NBA star in their songs.

