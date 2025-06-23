Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Kevin Durant trade: Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets both win; Spurs, Miami lose

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 23, 2025 01:08 AM IST

Kevin Durant was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for eight players in a blockbuster deal

Kevin Durant was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for eight players in a blockbuster deal, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Star guard Jalen Green and swingman Dillon Brooks, as well as the 10th pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft and five future second-round picks, have been moved to the Suns. 

Kevin Durant has been traded to the Houston Rockets(AP)
Kevin Durant has been traded to the Houston Rockets(AP)

Durant will now join hands with a young Houston squad guided by coach Ime Udoka that finished 52-30, second in the Western Conference behind overall NBA leader Oklahoma City. 

Here’s a breakdown of the winners and losers in this blockbuster deal

Winners

Phoenix Suns: The Suns gained much-needed flexibility by offloading Durant’s contract. With three first-round picks, including the 2025 No. 10, and eight future second-rounders, owner Mat Ishbia can retool a roster that underperformed in recent playoffs. Jalen Green could replace Devin Booker if the latter goes ahead with a trade. Trading Durant, despite his elite production (27.1 PPG in 2024-25), allows a fresh start after years of postseason struggles.

Read More: ‘We have to be better’: Chet Holmgren vows to bounce back for Thunder’s game 7 in quest for NBA title

Houston Rockets: The Rockets vaulted into championship contention by adding Durant to a rising roster under coach Ime Udoka. Durant’s scoring prowess (two-time Finals MVP) complements Alperen Sengun’s playmaking, creating a potent duo. Young talents like Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. will benefit from Durant’s veteran presence in high-stakes games. Houston’s physical, defense-first style, already a top-10 unit, could dominate the West with Durant’s clutch scoring, positioning them for a deep playoff run.

Losers

Miami Heat: Miami aggressively pursued Durant to fill the void left by Jimmy Butler’s trade to Golden State. Pat Riley’s failure to land Durant leaves the Heat without a superstar to anchor their roster, forcing a pivot to either lesser trade targets or a rebuilding year to clear cap space for 2026. 

San Antonio Spurs (Victor Wembanyama): The Spurs aimed to pair Durant with Victor Wembanyama, envisioning a mentorship akin to Chris Paul’s role in 2024-25. Durant’s size, scoring, and versatility would have been a perfect model for Wembanyama’s development. 

