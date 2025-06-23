Kevin Durant trade: Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets both win; Spurs, Miami lose

Kevin Durant was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for eight players in a blockbuster deal, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Star guard Jalen Green and swingman Dillon Brooks, as well as the 10th pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft and five future second-round picks, have been moved to the Suns. Kevin Durant has been traded to the Houston Rockets(AP)

Durant will now join hands with a young Houston squad guided by coach Ime Udoka that finished 52-30, second in the Western Conference behind overall NBA leader Oklahoma City.

Here’s a breakdown of the winners and losers in this blockbuster deal

Winners

Phoenix Suns: The Suns gained much-needed flexibility by offloading Durant’s contract. With three first-round picks, including the 2025 No. 10, and eight future second-rounders, owner Mat Ishbia can retool a roster that underperformed in recent playoffs. Jalen Green could replace Devin Booker if the latter goes ahead with a trade. Trading Durant, despite his elite production (27.1 PPG in 2024-25), allows a fresh start after years of postseason struggles.

Read More: ‘We have to be better’: Chet Holmgren vows to bounce back for Thunder’s game 7 in quest for NBA title

Houston Rockets: The Rockets vaulted into championship contention by adding Durant to a rising roster under coach Ime Udoka. Durant’s scoring prowess (two-time Finals MVP) complements Alperen Sengun’s playmaking, creating a potent duo. Young talents like Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. will benefit from Durant’s veteran presence in high-stakes games. Houston’s physical, defense-first style, already a top-10 unit, could dominate the West with Durant’s clutch scoring, positioning them for a deep playoff run.

Losers

Miami Heat: Miami aggressively pursued Durant to fill the void left by Jimmy Butler’s trade to Golden State. Pat Riley’s failure to land Durant leaves the Heat without a superstar to anchor their roster, forcing a pivot to either lesser trade targets or a rebuilding year to clear cap space for 2026.

San Antonio Spurs (Victor Wembanyama): The Spurs aimed to pair Durant with Victor Wembanyama, envisioning a mentorship akin to Chris Paul’s role in 2024-25. Durant’s size, scoring, and versatility would have been a perfect model for Wembanyama’s development.