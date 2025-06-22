Phoenix Suns trade Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets for Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green: Report

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No 10 pick in the NBA Draft 2025, and five second-round selections, an ESPN report stated. The trade, which could reshape the Western Conference, will be finalized after the new league year begins on July 6. The move will deliver Durant to one of his three preferred destinations: the Rockets, Heat or Spurs. It will also place him alongside 2025 All-Star Alperen Sengun, rising talent Amen Thompson, and veteran Fred VanVleet under head coach Ime Udoka, who recently signed a long-term extension. The Phoenix Suns have traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.(AP)

Kevin Durant continues to rake in elite scores

Durant, who will turn 37 in September, averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 62 games this season and continues to score at elite levels. Durant led the league in several advanced shooting metrics, including the mid-range field goal percentage (53.1 per cent) and off-the-dribble jumper efficiency (50.9 per cent), the ESPN report said citing GeniusIQ data.

The Rockets, who finished second in the West with 52 wins, had ranked near the bottom of the league in isolation scoring and off-the-dribble jump shooting, areas Kevin Durant excels in. His arrival in the Rockets will likely elevate Houston from playoff hopefuls to serious title contenders.

Phoenix Suns begin rebuild after underwhelming 2024-25 season

This marks the end of the Kevin Durant era for the Suns, which began with a massive 2023 trade and yielded limited playoff success. The team finished 34-46 last season and missed the postseason entirely, even though they had the league’s highest payroll.

The franchise, ESPN added, is now in reset mode with new GM Brian Gregory and incoming head coach Jordan Ott.

The incoming players, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, will give the Suns a young and exciting backcourt with Devin Booker. Green, 23, had a solid season, averaging 21 points per game. He played all 82 games for the second year in a row. Brooks, known for his tough defense, also had a great year, hitting a career-high 39.7 per cent of his three-point shots, adding some grit to a Suns team looking to change its style.

On the business side, the Suns are also getting more flexible with their draft picks, now having three first-round picks and eight second-round picks for trades. This is a big change from the four first-round picks they traded away for Durant last year.

Speaking of Durant, his bond with coach Ime Udoka, built during their time with Team USA and the Nets, should help him transition smoothly to Houston.

FAQs

Why was Kevin Durant traded to the Houston Rockets?

The Rockets offered the best package among Durant’s preferred teams, and the Suns opted to reset after a disappointing season.

What did the Suns get in return for Kevin Durant?

Phoenix received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks.

How old is Kevin Durant, and how is he performing?

Durant turns 37 in September but remains one of the NBA’s most efficient scorers, averaging 26.6 points last season.

Was Kevin Durant’s trade finalized?

The trade will be official after July 6, when the NBA’s new league year begins.