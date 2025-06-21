NBA powerhouse Kevin Durant buys minority stake in 2025 Champions League-winning club Paris Saint-Germain

NBA powerhouse Kevin Durant, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, has bought a minority stake in the 2025 Champions League-winning club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Ligue 1 club confirmed the development through a social media post. Qatar Sports Investment, which is the majority shareholder of PSG, have signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has bought a minority stake in Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. (AP)

However, the financial terms of the deal have not been put in the public domain.

“Kevin Durant, NBA superstar and global entrepreneur through Boardroom Sports Holdings, is investing in Paris Saint-Germain in partnership with Qatar Sports Investments. This strategic collaboration spans commercial ventures, investment opportunities, and content production initiatives,” Paris Saint-Germain said in a social media post.

Kevin Durant happens to be a two-time NBA champion and one of the league's most talked-about shot makers. Durant is also the first four-time men's gold medallist in Olympic basketball history. He achieved the feat when the US took gold at last year's Paris Olympics.

Speaking about buying a stake in PSG, Kevin Durant said in an official statement, “It is an honour to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain—a club and city that is deeply close to my heart.”

“This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI,” he added.

This is not the first time that Kevin Durant has made a sporting investment. In 2020, he acquired a five per cent stake in the Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union.

"Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI," PSG president Nasser Al Khelaïfi said in an official release.

According to ESPN, as a part of this deal, Durant's personal investment vehicle - Boardroom Sports Holdings and QSI will collaborate on a wide range of commercial, investment and content production initiatives.