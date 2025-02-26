Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalen Green, Rockets hold off Bucks

Reuters |
Feb 26, 2025 09:18 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-MIL/RECAP

Jalen Green scored 25 points, Alperen Sengun added a double-double, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 100-97 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Green sank two free throws with 8.1 seconds left before Damian Lillard missed a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining and a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Giannis Antetokounmpo won a jump ball following a double lane violation on the second Lillard miss at the line.

Sengun paired 23 points with 11 rebounds but committed an inexplicable turnover with 12.5 seconds left and the Rockets leading by three points. Dillon Brooks added 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Houston, matching the total secured by Green and Jabari Smith Jr., who tallied 13 points off the bench. The Rockets posted a 53-37 rebounding advantage.

Amen Thompson added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Rockets before being ejected for committing a flagrant-2 foul on Antetokounmpo with 4:27 left and Houston up 92-90.

Antetokounmpo posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Lillard added 22 points but on 7-of-22 shooting. Brook Lopez and AJ Green scored 12 apiece for the Bucks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Lopez added eight rebounds and three blocks to his ledger.

Green and Brooks nailed 3s during an 11-1 run that lifted the Rockets to their largest lead of the first quarter at 22-13 but, despite Houston scoring 20 points in the paint in the period, the Bucks shaved that deficit to five points entering the second. That margin vanished when Kevin Porter Jr. sandwiched a pair of steals and transition dunks around a Kyle Kuzma 3 for a 32-30 lead.

The Rockets fashioned another rally featuring 3-pointers from Tari Eason and Brooks before a Thompson alley-oop dunk pushed Houston to a 46-36 lead. But the Rockets lost Lillard twice in transition, and he nailed 3-pointers that kickstarted a closing surge that resulted in the Bucks securing a 59-57 halftime lead following a Kuzma dunk and a Lillard driving layup.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On