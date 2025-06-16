Kevin Durant future: Phoenix Suns star's likely destinations explored as NBA trade looks imminent

The NBA trade season is here, and one of the biggest deals to keep an eye on is future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant might be on the trading block with multiple destinations possible.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly ready to trade the power forward, but all eyes are on two things: what the franchise will get for him and where he wants to go.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant's preferred destinations are the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat, as all three are committed to signing him to a two-year extension.

So, what is in it for the Suns?

Kevin Durant’s next possible destination as the NBA trade generates buzz

While a trade involving Kevin Durant seems imminent, the Phoenix Suns are looking for the best possible haul in return. According to the Arizona Republic, the Suns are trying to strike a balance between finding an approved landing spot for Durant and getting the best deal possible.

The Rockets, Spurs, and Heat each have desirable assets—players, draft picks, or both—but they aren’t willing to part with them as part of a deal for Durant.

Miami Heat: The Heat have something that the Suns would love to get if they trade Kevin Durant to Miami. In return for the power forward, who would certainly raise the Heat back into contention, rookie big man Kel’el Ware might be on the Suns’ radar.

San Antonio Spurs: The Spurs could offer Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and/or Harrison Barnes along with the No. 14 pick and other draft compensation. But it is an unlikely trade as they would probably go for a more sustainable roster around Victor Wembanyama.

Houston Rockets: The Rockets seem to be the most likely destination for Kevin Durant in this NBA trade season. They have young talent and draft capital, thus making them perhaps the ideal trade partner for the Suns. According to Spotrac, a hypothetical trade that works financially is the Rockets landing Durant for Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Jock Landale.