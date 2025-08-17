Oasis blasted in South Korea over controversial rising Sun music video; ‘Never set foot here again’

Oasis received criticism after posting a video of a rising sun, which Asian fans claimed was very similar to a representation of Japanese imperialism and Second World War militarism. The Oasis music video has a stylized sun motif with radiating rays that reoccur across a variety of locales, including urban settings and graphic countryside.(AFP FILE)

The band posted a music video for their song “Morning Glory” on social media on August 8. The clip has a stylized sun motif with radiating rays that reoccur across a variety of locales, including urban settings and graphic countryside.

Fans of South Korea were outraged that the film was released only days before the country's Liberation Day on August 15, which honors its freedom from Japanese colonial oppression, and quickly pointed out the similarity to the Rising Sun Flag.

Later this year, Oasis will perform in South Korea and Japan. On October 21, they will take the stage at Gyeonggi province's Goyang Sports Complex. On October 25 and 26, they will hold two shows at the Tokyo Dome.

History of Rising Sun Flag

The Imperial Japanese Army and Navy used the Rising Sun Flag, or “Kyokujitsu-ki” in Japanese, which depicts a red sun with sixteen outward-extending rays, from the late 19th century until Japan's defeat in 1945.

The flag is commonly seen in nations like South Korea, North Korea, and China as a representation of military rule, colonial enmity, and wartime crimes was used during Japan's imperial expansion, despite the fact that it is still flown by Japan's Self-Defense Forces today.

Proponents of its use contend that it conjures unpleasant historical recollections like the Nazi swastika's symbolism in Europe.

South Korean fans fume

“If you plan to keep disrespecting Korea and never set foot here again, then stick with this one. Otherwise, fire them and get someone else,” one X user wrote.

“Don’t you want to sincerely apologize for the Rising Sun Flag and delete the video? Many Korean fans, including myself, are very disappointed,” another commented on the group's Instagram post.

“You can’t plead ignorance forever. At some point, it’s not a mistake. It’s a choice,” a third person said.

Controversy around Oasis has already occurred in the region. Frontman Liam Gallagher was criticized in July for using a word that is commonly known to be racist and disparaging to East Asians on social media.

“I'm sorry if I upset anyone,” Gallagher said after removing the post in response to public outcry. “I love all people and do not discriminate. Peace and love.”