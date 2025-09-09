Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can spot the odd number in 5 seconds

In this viral optical illusion challenge, players have to spot the hidden number '9' among multiple rows of '6'. It is being said that only 1% people can spot the answer in just five seconds. Try it out yourself to gain significant insights about your visual abilities. Can you find the hidden 9?

Optical illusions are going viral on the internet. They utilize colors, patterns, and sizes to play tricks with our brains through deceptive images. Solving such puzzles often ends up being a daunting task for most players, while only those having pro-level skills find the solution in quick time.

Optical illusion: What's the challenge?

In the viral image, you initially see a grid of the number '6' in black against a light blue background. But hidden somewhere is the number '9'. The players are required to spot the odd one out. At first glimpse, it appears as an easy task, but what is extremely challenging here is that you only get five seconds to spot the number '9'.

Solving such fun games daily helps us boost our concentration and focus. It is believed that only sharp-minded individuals, as well as those having brilliant observational skills, get to find the solutions to such tasks in a quick time, while most of the players are left scratching their heads without being able to complete the challenge.

Find the odd number in just five seconds.

Want a hint?

Experts recommend that players be calm and alert while taking part in such games, since these put their observational skills to the test. Also, players should not panic and lose hope if they are unable to crack it.

For the ones who are finding it extremely challenging to spot the number '9' among the rows of '6', here is a quick hint to make the task easy: Try to look somewhere in the middle of the image to find the answer.

Optical illusion: Answer

The number '9' is located in the fourth row and seventh column from the left side of the picture. If you were able to complete the task in less than five seconds, then you can surely count yourself among the handful of people with a high IQ level and sharp vision.