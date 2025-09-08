Optical illusion: Only those with high IQ can spot 88 in just 10 seconds?

Optical illusions are the latest obsession on the internet. Thousands of people who prefer challenges that improve concentration have made these viral brain teasers a favorite pastime. Do you like to challenge yourself and put your observation skills to the test, too? Can you find the 88 within 10 seconds?

If so, then this optical illusion is perfect for you. All you have to do is locate 88 in this grid of 83. Players with high IQ solved it within 10 seconds. Can you do the same?

Optical illusion: Find 88 among 83s

Optical illusions are popular among people mainly due to their ability to improve concentration. To solve these challenges, one must be willing to think differently.

For this optical illusion, there is a grid of the number 83 at first glance. While it seems like 83 is everywhere, 88 is somewhere subtly hidden in the optical illusion. Although the challenge is pretty easy, only a few people with high IQ and excellent eyesight found 88 within 10 seconds.

Can you find the number 88?

Hint: Try to think outside the box. Look for the number where it is most unlikely to be found.

Optical illusion: Answer

Most people who are not calm and lack concentration easily overlook the answers. And since 83 and 88 are highly identical, many seasoned players were left confused. On the other hand, we have the habit of scanning an image from left to right. For these reasons, several players were unable to crack the puzzle within 10 seconds.

However, with brain teasers, you must always expect the unexpected. If you are clever and scan the image from right to left, unlike most people on the internet, you can see that 88 is in the 11th column and 6th row.

Benefits of solving optical illusions

There are multiple benefits of solving optical illusions. It has been noted that those who regularly take part in brain teasers lead a less-stressed life. Since optical illusions force players to think differently, these brain teasers also improve the creativity of a person.

Optical illusions teach one to remain calm and approach challenges with determination. Above all, viral brain teasers can improve the concentration of a player.