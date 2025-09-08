Optical illusion: Only eagle eyes can spot the hidden word Fich in just 10 seconds

Optical illusion games are always fun as they test how sharp our observation skills are. The latest puzzle has left netizens scratching their head. At first glance, the puzzle looks simple, but in reality, it is tricky. The challenge is, in a grid on a black background, every box has 4 letter words that look the same but with a twist. Hidden inside the grid is one misspelled word, “Fich.” You only have 10 seconds to find the hidden word in the sea of “Fish.” Can you spot the hidden word “Fich” in just 10 seconds?

Why is the word hard to find?

The difficulty comes from the way our brain works. Human brains are naturally wired to recognise patterns. Whenever there is a repetitive word, our brain quickly assumes that all the words are the same. This is why we often overlook small differences in words, like replacing the letter “s” with “c.”

In this puzzle, the constant repetition of the word “Fish” tricks the brain into skipping over tiny differences. That is why even though the odd word is right in front of us, many people struggle to see it immediately.

Can you find the word Fich in this grid?

Optical illusion: Answer

If you still have not found it, do not worry. The hidden word “Fich” is located in the 2nd row, 11th column of the grid. Once you spot it, you will probably wonder how you missed it earlier. The difference is so small that it blends in perfectly with the rest of the puzzle.

Also read: Optical illusion: Can you identify which line is longer in just 10 seconds?

Why do people enjoy puzzles like this

These types of puzzles are not just for entertainment. They also help with focus on every smaller detail, sharpen memory, and pay attention to detail. They remind us to slow down and look carefully. These puzzles train our brains to notice small details. That’s why they become so popular on social media.