Optical illusion: Can you identify which line is longer in just 10 seconds?

The optical illusion challenge for the day needs people to put on their thinking caps to find the correct answer. All you get to witness here are two lines and a simple question: Which line is longer? Players get 10 seconds to find the solution, which is surely going to leave many surprised. Find out which line is longer.

Although such types of puzzles are not new, they continue to fascinate people with their simplicity and remain among the top trends on the internet. Undoubtedly, players require a great understanding of Maths to know about the spacing between the lines as well as their position, which creates a false sense of difference.

Optical illusion: What's the task?

At first glimpse, you get to see two lines in the picture, with one of them straight and the other one curved. Players need to find out which of the two is longer. To solve this challenge, they get 10 seconds.

Cleverly utilizing colors and patterns, optical illusions often come up with images that appear deceptive to our eyes and brains. But solving such games regularly is considered a healthy exercise, since it allows people to improve their observational skills and focus.

Optical illusion: Answer

Most people might have assumed that the curved line is longer than the straight one, since it stretches across more space visually. This is exactly the instinct that such optical illusions aim to test.

In reality, the answer will surely leave many surprised as both lines are the same in length. Such classic examples of geometrical puzzles often leave many scratching their heads, as it is difficult to solve them in a quick time.

One of the key reasons why many consider the ‘curved line’ is that human brains are wired to interpret curves and shapes in certain ways, often leading us to incorrect answers.

Even though the straight line looks compact and the curved one appears stretched, you will find them to be equal if measured with a ruler.

Playing such puzzles makes us realize how the actual reality is completely different from our perception. These fun exercises make people aware of their visual strengths and skills. What we learn through them is that our brain often uses shortcuts, which at times could be misleading.