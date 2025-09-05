Optical illusion: You have eagle eyes if you spot the odd word in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are going viral on the internet. The latest puzzle to grab attention online is a 10×11 grid filled with the word CAT, repeated over and over. At first glance, it looks like a standard visual repetition challenge. But if you look closely, one word is slightly different - CTA. Your task is to spot the odd word out before time runs out. This kind of visual puzzle is effective because it activates attention, pattern detection, and concentration.

Also read: Optical illusion: Only those with high IQ can spot the puppy in viral challenge

Optical illusion: What is the challenge?

The challenge lies in how our brains scan patterns. “CAT” and “CTA” use the same letters, just in a different order. Your eyes naturally jump over familiar sequences, which makes spotting the anomaly harder than it seems.

Similar optical illusions often flood Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Users are tagging friends, sharing screenshots, and bragging about their time to find the odd word or number out. Challenge yourself with the optical illusion and see how you perform.

Also read: Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden snake in viral photo that left Reddit stumped?

This kind of visual puzzle is effective because it activates attention, pattern detection, and concentration. Reading the grid requires close observation while your brain attempts to use shortcuts. Such brain teasers can provide your brain with a gentle exercise. It is why such optical illusions are popular across all ages, from students to business workers seeking a quick mental workout.

Optical illusion: The answer

Start by scanning one row at a time, then move column by column. Take a moment to slow down and focus. The hidden CTA is located in the seventh column from the left and the fifth row.

The puzzle works because it plays with expectation. Your brain anticipates seeing the same word repeatedly and skips over minor differences. It forces you to slow down, inspect carefully, and catch what is out of place. That small shift in focus triggers curiosity and satisfaction, which is why optical illusions often go viral.

FAQs

What is the viral CAT puzzle?

It is a 10×11 grid filled with “CAT” repeated, with one “CTA” hidden.

How do you solve this optical illusion?

Scan each row and column carefully to spot the odd word.

Where is the hidden CTA?

It is in the seventh column and fifth row.

Why is this puzzle so addictive?

It tricks your brain by playing with patterns and forces focus and attention.