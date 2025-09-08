Optical illusion: Harsh Goenka challenges internet to spot hidden cat in 3 minutes

Optical illusions have long intrigued people across generations, and a new challenge shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka has captured the attention of internet users. On Sunday, the RPG Group Chairman posted a puzzle on X with the caption: “Let’s see if you can find the cat within 3 minutes…” Harsh Goenka shared an optical illusion that went viral as users struggled to spot a hidden cat among hundreds of faces.(X/@hvgoenka)

(Also read: ‘Confused desh bhakt’: Harsh Goenka’s humorous take on boycott trend sparks discussion)

The image showed an artistic illustration of a bustling crowd, where every face was drawn with distinct features, hairstyles, and expressions. Hidden within the sea of human faces was a cleverly camouflaged cat, waiting to be spotted by eagle-eyed viewers.

Check out the post here:

Reactions pour in from users

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 180k views and sparking a flurry of reactions. Users across the platform began sharing their attempts and frustrations in equal measure. Some admitted defeat, while others proudly claimed victory after spotting the elusive feline.

One user confessed, “I kept staring at the picture for five minutes and still could not find the cat. This is so tricky.” Another offered a lighter take, writing, “Found it finally, but my eyes hurt now.” A third viewer said, “These challenges are addictive. I wasted my entire tea break on this puzzle.”

Amid the excitement, a user remarked, “This one is harder than the usual optical illusions. The detailing is incredible.” Adding to the conversation, someone wrote, “I almost gave up but then suddenly the cat popped out in front of me. What a relief.” Others were equally entertained, with one saying, “The moment you find it, you feel like a genius.” ”

Why puzzles fascinate

The viral post once again underlines the timeless appeal of optical illusions. These puzzles are more than just light entertainment; they encourage sharper focus, improve concentration, and test the limits of patience. At the same time, they spark creative problem-solving and provide a refreshing escape from the everyday routine.

Yet the puzzle shared by Goenka has left many still scratching their heads. The big question remains: have you managed to spot the hidden cat, or is it still playing tricks on your eyes?