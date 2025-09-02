‘Confused desh bhakt’: Harsh Goenka’s humorous take on boycott trend sparks discussion

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka, known for his candid and witty posts on social media, has once again struck a chord with netizens. On Tuesday, the RPG Group Chairman shared a humorous post on X, reflecting on the complexities of modern-day nationalism and the ever-evolving trends of boycotts. In his tweet, Goenka playfully narrated his journey as a “confused desh bhakt”. Goenka's tweet quickly went viral, amassing thousands of likes and shares within hours. (Livemint)

“As a patriot, I am utterly confused. Earlier I boycotted China (no noodles, no Chinese Ganesha), then I stopped having Turkish baklava, next it was Maldives (I cancelled my holiday), then I went to the temple erected for Trump and embraced everything American. But as a loyalist, I’ve recently stopped going to McDonalds and drinking Coke. I’ve moved to Russian vodka and preparing for making TikTok reels. Current dilemma: Can I watch the upcoming Pakistan cricket game?- A confused desh bhakt,” the business tycoon wrote.

Goenka’s post is a satirical take on how consumer choices often get entangled with politics, diplomacy, and public sentiment.

Social media reactions

His tweet quickly went viral, amassing thousands of likes and shares within hours. While many users applauded the businessman for his humorous take on the complexities of hyper-nationalism, others joined in with their own witty responses.

“Sir, in geopolitics things can change anytime, which is expected for politicians. But for a businessman, it’s important to stay neutral because unlike politics, it’s not easy for an individual or business to keep shifting positions,” one user commented.

“Sir, I think the best thing is to avoid watching news and enjoy the Pro Kabaddi League with pakoras and samosas,” jokingly wrote another.

“Everything boils down to one thing, try using Indian products. And yes, in geopolitics, things can change quickly. We must adapt. If someone is against us today, we criticize them. If someone is in favor of us, we praise them. It's not tough,” expressed a third user.

“This feels like a “stock market of patriotism”. Sometimes China is down, sometimes America is up, then Russia starts trending, and now there’s total confusion over watching Pakistan’s match!” commented one user.