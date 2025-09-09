IShowSpeed meets ‘secret’ sister for first time on livestream. Watch

YouTuber IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is going viral over a livestreamed video featuring him getting the opportunity to meet his "secret" younger sister for the very first time, Newsweek reported. Currently touring the United States, Speed has nearly 44 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Recently, he was ranked as this year's most influential creator by Rolling Stone. He kick-started his week-long US tour on August 28. IShowSpeed's real name is Darren Watkins Jr.(Getty Images via AFP)

IShowSpeed meets 'secret' sister

Speed was in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, September 7. While going on with his Speed Does America livestream for the 11th consecutive day, the YouTube sensation landed at his family home. Much to his surprise, Speed's father introduced a person to him. Later on, it turned out that the lady was his younger sister. While meeting her, the social media personality looked both surprised and emotional. A video of the same later went viral on various social media platforms.

Within hours of it being shared on X, the clip garnered more than 18.5 million views.

IShowSpeed's viral moment

In the video, Speed can be heard stating that his father never told him about the girl. "My dad never told me about you. Well, it's nice to meet you, sister," he told her. He then went on to ask the girl about her mother and added, "My dad never told me that I had a secret sister. Like, what's going on?"

Also Read: IShowSpeed hits one million followers within 8 days of return to Twitch after being banned

Replying to him, the girl stated that she is in "flesh and blood". She said it was nice to meet him and added that they both have "so many questions" to ask. She further termed it as a "spiritual connection." The live-stream lasted for almost 12 hours and received more than two million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Who is Harold Watkins? IShowSpeed visits his great-grandfather, first African American fire chief of Detroit | Watch

In the viral clip, Speed even confronted his father and told him that he never told the internet sensation about his sister. "You ain't tell me about that, man," he said. In reply, Speed's father said he was "getting busy back in the day" during the early 2000s.

FAQs

What is the schedule for Speed Does America livestream tour?

It kick-started on August 28 and is scheduled to last for 35 days.

Where is IShowSpeed now?

On the 13th day, he is doing livestream from Cincinnati, Ohio.

What is Speed's real name?

His real name is Darren Watkins Jr.