Who is Harold Watkins? IShowSpeed visits his great-grandfather, first African American fire chief of Detroit | Watch

A viral video shows IShowSpeed visiting his great-grandfather Harold Watkins, who the online streamer revealed was the first African American fire chief of Detroit. A video shows IShowSpeed showing in his cell phone what appears to be an old article about Watkins. Who is Harold Watkins? Meet IShowSpeed's great-grandpa, ex-Detroit fire chief (X)

Another video on X shows IShowSpeed meeting Watkins and spending time with him.

Who is Harold Watkins, IShowSpeed’s great-grandfather?

According to the Detroit Fire Department, “The first African American fire chief was Harold Watkins in 1988.”

It adds, “Today the Detroit Fire Department has eight divisions that range from firefighting to community relations. The firefighting division consists of approximately 821 firefighters housed in 46 strategic locations throughout the city.”

Meanwhile, Netizens took to the comment section of the X post, with one user saying, “Speed’s content is so wholesome, glad he has the success he has. His great grandpa being the first African American fire chief of Detroit shows that he’s got greatness in his blood. Based af”. “Love hearing about good history,” one user wrote, while another said, “Woah. Great grandpa still looking good”. “W content. He looks mad good for his age,” said a user.

“Incredible legacy of leadership and community impact. Breaking barriers creates generational inspiration,” one user said, while another wrote, “This is royalty”. “Greatness,” one user commented.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins, is the son of Darren Watkins Sr, who was born in Ohio in March 1983. Watkins Sr was the son of Larry Watkins and Elizabeth Watkins. He also had a brother named Wayne Watkins.