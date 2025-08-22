Is Henry Ford Hospital under lockdown? Police confirm shooting in Detroit, hunt for suspect underway

Detroit Police confirmed shooting at Henry Ford Hospital on Friday morning. Henry Ford Hospital shooting

A hospital representative told 7 News Detroit that the hospital was under lockdown, which has been now lifted. The hospital is situated at 2799 West Grand Boulevard.

According to Detroit police, a man, who was armed, shot his wife while she was in the hospital.

A search is underway for the armed person, who may have exited via the hospital’s front door, sources told Local 4.

“I was sitting out on the west entrance in an area by the window, and we heard over the loudspeaker there was a code blue in the basement,” Carmen, who arrived in the hospital to visit her a loved one, told the outlet. “Then we heard a lot of yelling, and it appeared a nurse was trying to clear the hallway by where I was sitting, and shuffled everyone in the hallway down to the waiting area that I was sitting in outside of the surgery center.”

Henry Ford Hospital shooting: SWAT cars deployed

After receiving reports of a shooting, Detroit police arrived at the hospital located at W Grand Boulevard at approximately 10 in the morning. Officers with firearms drawn were visible at the scene, along with Michigan State Police.

It was also confirmed that heavily armed SWAT cars were present at the site.

Earlier in the morning, another shooting incident occurred near W Grand Boulevard and Linwood. Detroit police reported that one person died while another was being treated after a gunshot at around 5 in the morning.