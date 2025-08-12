Austin shooting: Active shooter situation at Target store off Research Boulevard, multiple shot

Multiple people were shot at the Target store off Research Boulevard in Austin, Texas on Monday, Austin Police Department said. Representational.(Representational)

The suspect, described as a white male possibly wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian floral shirt, has been arrested by the Austin Police Department, Austin Police confirmed At least four people were shot with three confirmed fatalities.

Austin Travis County's official X handle reported that there were at least four victims in the shooting.

The incident on the 8000 block of Research Boulevard/MoPac Expressway, in North Austin unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. At 3:30 p.m. the suspect, who had carjacked and fled the scene, was detained, Austin PD confirmed.

This is a developing story.