Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Austin shooting: Active shooter situation at Target store off Research Boulevard, multiple shot

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 03:01 am IST

At least 4 shot at an Austin Target Monday; suspect, a white male in khaki shorts and Hawaiian shirt, has been arrested. 3 fatalities have been confirmed.

Multiple people were shot at the Target store off Research Boulevard in Austin, Texas on Monday, Austin Police Department said.

The suspect, described as a white male possibly wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian floral shirt, has been arrested by the Austin Police Department, Austin Police confirmed At least four people were shot with three confirmed fatalities.

Austin Travis County's official X handle reported that there were at least four victims in the shooting.

The incident on the 8000 block of Research Boulevard/MoPac Expressway, in North Austin unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. At 3:30 p.m. the suspect, who had carjacked and fled the scene, was detained, Austin PD confirmed.

This is a developing story.

