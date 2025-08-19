Who is Sergei Fedorov? Detroit Red Wings to retire NHL star's No. 91

Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday announced that it will officially retire NHL star Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 jersey number at a special event in January 2026. This marks the team's ninth jersey number to retire. The special pre-game ceremony takes place on January 12, 2026, when the franchise takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena, The Athletic reported. Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 jersey number to be retired by Detroit Red Wings next year.(X/@BruMSU_)

Detroit Red Wings to retire No. 91

On Monday, Detroit Red Wings Governor and Chief Executive Officer Chris Ilitch spoke to Fedorov to share the information with him.

In an official release, Ilitch said, “We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his #91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena, among the all-time greats who have worn the Winged Wheel.”

The Red Wings owner went on to say that Fedorov had “exceptional skill, relentless drive, and lasting impact” as he played a major role in the side, helping it bag three Stanley Cups.

He shared that his parents, Mike and Marian Ilitch, had a “special reverence for Sergei as one of the most dynamic and charismatic players of his era, and someone who made a tremendous impact on our organization.”

For the big event in January next year, the club will be hosting Sergei Fedorov and his family members.

In the press release, Fedorov said he was “extremely grateful for this tremendous honor” and thanked the organization for providing him the chance to play.

Who is Sergei Fedorov?

Fedorov played 18 seasons in the National Hockey League, which includes 13 with the Red Wings alone. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015. He was drafted by the side in the fourth round of the 1989 NHL entry draft.

The club originally drafted Fedorov from Russia as part of the historic Detroit draft class, which also featured big names like Nicklas Lidstrom, Vladimir Konstantinov, Mike Sillinger, Bob Boughner, and Dallas Drake. He defected from the Soviet Union in 1990, The Athletic reported.

Fedorov scored 483 goals and 1,179 points as part of his 1,248 regular-season games. He was part of the Detroit side, which bagged Stanley Cup championships in 1997, 1998, and 2002. Besides this, he secured two Selke Trophies as the league’s best defensive forward as well as the 1994 Hart Trophy as league MVP.

During his time with the Red Wings, Fedorov helped the side bag 13 consecutive playoff berths in the Stanley Cup.

After parting ways with the Red Wings in 2003, Fedorov went on to feature in Anaheim, Columbus and Washington.

FAQs:

1. How long was Sergei Fedorov associated with Detroit Red Wings?

He remained a part of the NHL club for 13 seasons between 1990 and 2003.

2. What all jersey numbers have been retired in the franchise history?

Besides Fedorov’s No. 91, the Red Wings earlier retired Sid Abel (No. 12), Alex Delvecchio (No. 10), Gordie Howe (No. 9), Red Kelly (No. 4), Nicklas Lidstrom (No. 5), Ted Lindsay (No. 7), Terry Sawchuk (No. 1) and Steve Yzerman (No. 19).

3. Which teams did Sergei Fedorov play for in NHL?

He appeared in the Detroit Red Wings, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Washington Capitals.