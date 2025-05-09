IShowSpeed shows off new braided hairstyle, Kai Cenat's surprised reaction goes viral

In a bold move that has set the internet ablaze, YouTube sensation IShowSpeed revealed a striking new braided hairstyle during a recent livestream. The dramatic transformation quickly became a trending topic, capturing the attention of fans and fellow streamers alike. During a recent livestream, YouTube celebrity IShowSpeed debuted a stunning new braided hairstyle, a daring move that has ignited the internet. (Instagram/ @ishowspeed)

Also read: Bianca Censori makes NSFW appearance on livestream as Sneako covers camera

The reveal occurred during a collaborative Fortnite OG session with Twitch star Kai Cenat. As Speed adjusted his camera, his freshly braided cornrows—tight, symmetrical, and gleaming with fresh styling gel—immediately stole the show. Known for his unpredictable energy and signature look, Speed’s transformation surprised even his most dedicated followers.

Kai Cenat, never one to hold back, gave an unfiltered and hilarious reaction that sent social media into a frenzy. "Yo, Speed, you lookin' like a whole new man!" he exclaimed, eyes wide and mouth agape. The moment became an instant meme across X (formerly Twitter), with fans reposting the clip alongside captions like “Kai wasn’t ready” and “Speed just leveled up his villain arc.”

Vanessa Anne Williams, Speed’s girlfriend, chimed in with a playful critique of the new look, teasing, “I don’t know if I can handle all this new energy,” while smiling on-camera. Her reaction added another layer of humor and chemistry to the moment, showing the couple’s fun-loving dynamic.

Social media users were quick to weigh in, praising Speed’s boldness and calling the hairstyle “clean,” “unexpected,” and “elite.” Clips of the stream now boast millions of views across platforms, cementing the reveal as one of the most viral streamer moments of 2025.

Also read: Trump's Star Wars image: Social media spots huge mistake in post, days after 'Trump As Pope' row

As the dust settles from this surprise style drop, one thing is clear: IShowSpeed’s new braided look has not only refreshed his image but also reignited fan excitement.