Met Gala 2025: When and how to watch the livestream

The Met Gala 2025 is just around the corner, taking place on Monday, May 5, 2025, and fashion enthusiasts won't want to miss a moment of the star-studded event. For the fifth consecutive year, Vogue will offer an exclusive livestream, giving viewers a front-row seat to all the glamorous red carpet action. Vogue will livestream the Met Gala on its digital platforms and YouTube.(Shutterstock)

Whether you're eager to see the latest celebrity looks or curious about the behind-the-scenes moments, the livestream promises to deliver real-time coverage, and now we know where to watch it and which celebrities will be hosting the show.

When will the Met Gala 2025 livestream begin?

The Met Gala 2025 livestream will be exclusively handled by Vogue, and it will be available to watch across its digital platforms. Moreover, it will also be broadcast on its YouTube channel, enabling viewers to enjoy their favourite night of celebrities and fashion from anywhere on their favourite device. The red carpet livestream will take place on Monday at 6 PM ET, as reported by GQ.

Who are the hosts for the Met Gala 2025 livestream?

This year’s Met Gala livestream promises an exciting lineup of hosts, with singer and actor Teyana Taylor, actor and producer La La Anthony, and actor and comedian Ego Nwodim taking centre stage. The trio will guide viewers through the star-studded evening, offering commentary and insights into the glamorous red carpet event.

Additionally, internet sensation and fashion enthusiast Emma Chamberlain returns as Vogue’s special correspondent, bringing her signature style and wit to the event as she interviews some of the biggest stars.

Dress code for the Met Gala 2025

The theme for the Met Gala 2025 is to celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition for Spring titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which will be on view from May 10 to October 26. The exhibition will explore the role of clothing in shaping Black identities within the Atlantic diaspora, focusing on 12 key characteristics of Black dandyism. Curated by Andrew Bolton and guest curator Monica Miller, Professor of Africana Studies at Barnard College, the exhibit highlights the cultural significance of fashion in the Black community.

Following the theme, the dress code for the night will be “tailored for you”. The dress code honours the attention of the exhibition to the menswear and is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” as reported by GQ.