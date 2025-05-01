Tony Nominations 2025: Complete list of nominees revealed
Tony Awards 2025 nominations unveiled, celebrating the best in live theatre with bold new works and stunning revivals.
Lights up on Broadway! The curtain has officially risen on awards season as the nominations for the Tony Awards 2025 are here. Celebrating the very best of the past year in live theatre, this year’s list honours bold new works, stunning revivals, and the artists who continue to push the boundaries of storytelling on stage.
Tony Nominations 2025
From breakout performances to long-anticipated debuts, Broadway's brightest talents are taking centre stage in what promises to be an unforgettable season of recognition and celebration.
The list of the Tony nominations 2025 was announced on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The following are all the nominated names and their respective categories.
Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Play
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day
Romeo and Juliet
Our Town
Yellow Face
Best Revival of a Musical
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Boulevard
Best Book of a Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Best Original Score
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas,
Jeb Brown
Danny Burstein
Jak Malone
Taylor Trensch
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon
Julia Knitel
Gracie Lawrence
Justina Machado
Joy Woods
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Glenn Davis
Gabriel Ebert
Francis Jue
Bob Odenkirk
Conrad Ricamora
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Tala Ashe
Jessica Hecht
Marjan Neshat
Fina Strazza
Kara Young
Best Costume Design
Sunset Boulevard
Buena Vista Social Club
Floyd Collins
Maybe Happy Ending
Death Becomes Her
Best Direction of a Play
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard
Best Choreography
Joshua Bergasse, Smash
Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical
Patricka Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club