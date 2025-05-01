Tony Nominations 2025: Date, time and how to watch the event live

Broadway fans, set your clocks — the excitement is building as the road to the 2025 Tony Awards officially begins. Tony winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will take centre stage to unveil this year’s nominees for select categories, live on CBS Mornings this Thursday. The announcement promises a first look at the theatrical excellence celebrated this season, from standout performances to innovative new productions. The 2025 Tony Awards nominations will be announced live on CBS Mornings, May 1, 2025.(@tonyawards/YT channel)

When and where to watch the Tony nominations 2025?

Some early nominations for a few categories will be made early in the day at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Theatre fans can tune into CBS Mornings to watch the nominations for this year. The remaining nominated names will be announced on the Tony Awards at 9 am ET, as reported by CBS News.

The star-studded awards night for the Broadway stars will be held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will be the host of the night and expressed pride in taking on the “glorious honour”.

How to watch Tony Nominations 2025?

Broadway fans across the country can tune in live as the 2025 Tony Award nominations are revealed on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET during a special segment on CBS Mornings. The announcement will be broadcast on CBS television stations nationwide, so be sure to check your local listings for availability. For those who prefer to stream, the event will also be available live on Paramount+, making it easy to catch every moment on the go or from your favourite device.