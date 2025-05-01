Confirmed! Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are a thing now

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas seem to confirm what fans have long suspected: they are a thing now, per the Daily Mail. Ana de Armas finds safety and affection with Tom Cruise amid growing romance.(AFP)

The pair were spotted arriving together in London earlier this week, just days before de Armas’ 37th birthday.

Daily Mail lensed some exclusive photos that show the 62-year-old Mission: Impossible star piloting the couple into the UK capital via helicopter, with de Armas seated beside him, looking relaxed. The actress donned casual shorts, sneakers, and sunglasses, carried her dog Elvis while a friend handled her second pup, Salsa. Cruise wore a fitted T-shirt and jeans.

Daily Mail cited some insiders who claimed their relationship has been gaining traction over the past few weeks, with one of Cruise’s exes even giving the budding romance her blessing.

Ana de Armas finds safely and comfort in Cruise

Who is that ex? That ex is none other than Penélope Cruz, the Spanish actress who dated Cruise from 2001 to 2004. “Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“They know each other from the movie and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while.”

Cruise is reportedly planning to bring de Armas to the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, will premiere on May 14.

“Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her,” said one insider. “She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach [Los Angeles] so she moved to a remote part of Vermont.” In 2022, she purchased a six-bedroom home in the state for over $7 million.

“She loves being away from the crazy,” the source continued. “She has been traveling with Tom to busy cities like London, but he always makes her feel safe because he is thoughtful and he has a ton of security. He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company.”

“Ana has a thing for older men and Tom fits the bill of her type,” Daily Mail cited a second insider. “The proof is in the pudding. Being affectionate with someone is not something that Ana would do for a role.”

For now “They’re taking it day by day,” the source added, noting that de Armas “does not give her heart away easy.”