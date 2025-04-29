Tom Cruise enjoying cosy ‘cinema date’ with Ana de Armas? Fan claims so

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have once again set tongues wagging after being spotted together on a casual movie date. Some reports suggest Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are just friends collaborating on a project, despite recent public appearances together.(AP/PTI, Michael Tran/AFP)

Rumours about the two started swirling when they were seen dining together on Valentine’s Day. Since then, Cruise and de Armas have been seen out and about quite a bit — from cosy dinners to helicopter rides across Europe — and fans can't help but wonder if there's more than just friendship brewing between them.

Their latest sighting took place at Leicester Square cinema in London, where they caught a screening of Ryan Coogler’s latest film, Sinners.

A fan, who happened to bump into them, shared on X, “What a dayyyyy! Watched the best movie of the year (6 sinnersmovie - the hype is real, go watch it. Walked out of the toilet to come face to face with @tomcruise and Ana de Armas.” with a snap of smiling Tom Cruise, although Ana de Armas was noticeably absent from the picture.

Cruise later confirmed his trip to the cinema by posting a picture of himself in front of the movie’s poster with two tickets in hand, captioning, “Congratulations Ryan [Coogler], Michael [B. Jordan], and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits.”

De Armas also liked Cruise’s post.

Cruise and de Armas fuel new romance buzz with continuous outing

Earlier sightings of the two included a helicopter ride back to London from Madrid, with de Armas casually dressed and carrying her beloved dogs, Elvis and Salsa, while Cruise sported a semi-formal look.

They’ve also been spotted at Battersea Heliport multiple times, sometimes accompanied by director Doug Liman.

Sources close to the actors however told Daily Mail, “Everything with Tom and Ana is innocent. They are hanging out to talk about future movies that they could do together,”

“One of those ideas is the 'Days of Thunder' sequel that Tom wants to get off the ground. It is currently in its infancy.”

They added, “He's talking [to Paramount] about and It's going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.”