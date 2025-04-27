World's richest comedian is a billionaire, has only 1 hit film, yet richer than even Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Shah Rukh

Stand-up comedy is a lucrative career. But one may not be able to imagine just how lucrative it is. The fame that stand-up gave to this one comedian was enough to catapult him to a superstardom few have seen. Over the years, it even made him a billionaire, richer than even the top film stars in the world. The world's richest comedian has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

World's richest comedian

Jerry Seinfeld, creator and star of the iconic 90s' sitcom Seinfeld, is the richest comedian in the world and the only billionaire in the community. According to Forbes, Seinfeld has a net worth of $1.1 billion, which makes him one of the richest men in Hollywood. The magazine notes that "his fortune comes from his share of the syndication revenue the show generates, as well as income from touring, films and other projects".

Jerry Seinfeld became a billionaire due to the success of his sitcom, Seinfeld.

How Jerry Seinfeld became a billionaire

However, it should be noted that the bulk of Jerry's earnings come from the show's syndication revenue. "Seinfeld and co-creator Larry David reportedly earn 15% of the show's syndication revenue, which includes sales to local television stations and streaming platforms," notes Forbes. Apart from the show, the comedian has acted in only two films - Bee Movie and Unfrosted. The first was a hit while the latter was a commercial failure. Yet, the syndication revenue of Seinfeld is enough to earn Jerry millions. It was estimated that he has earned over $700 million from the show. His other work includes Netflix comedy specials and the successful interview show Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld still performs on Netflix specials.

How Seinfeld beat top movie stars

Seinfeld's $1.1 billion net worth makes him one of the richest 'actors' in the world even though he has only a few acting credits. The only man ahead of him is Tyler Perry, another occasional actor. Some big names follow, including Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), Tom Cruise ($600 million), Dwayne Johnson ($400 million), and Johnny Depp ($100 million).