Jerry Seinfeld tells activist ‘I don't care about Palestine’ ahead of SNL 50, sparks outrage

Jerry Seinfeld quickly dismissed an anti-Israel protester who ambushed him about Palestine. In a now-viral video shared on Instagram Sunday, social media personality Subway DJ approached the Jewish actor for a selfie. However, instead of taking a selfie, he shot a video of himself with the 70-year-old actor and abruptly said, “Free Palestine.” Jerry Seinfeld, right, and Jessica Seinfeld attend the premiere of Netflix's "Kinda Pregnant" at The Plaza Hotel on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jerry Seinfeld tells ambush activist he doesn't ‘care about Palestine’

The clip, which has since been making rounds on the internet, was reportedly shot outside New York City's Radio City Music Hall, where the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary event took place. “Jerry, can I get a selfie?” the ambush activist said ahead of the event, to which the veteran actor said, “Sure.”

However, to Seinfeld's surprise, the internet personality instead filmed a video saying, “Free Palestine” before making a peace sign with his hand. As he urged the Unfrosted star to repeat the phrase with him, Seinfeld bluntly declared, “I don't care about Palestine.” The comedian then immediately walked away.

Internet erupts after Jerry Seinfeld's blunt response to ambush activist

Seindeld's response stirred the internet, leaving netizens furious. The comedian's fans were quick to jump on social media as one commented under the clip shared on Instagram, “I don’t care about Jerry anymore then. As someone who loved Seinfeld, this is super disappointing,” per Mediaite.

A second user remarked, “What kind of artist says something like that? Empathy, humanization and equal human rights should be in the root of what they do as profession. I am in awe when I hear that kind of language from artists.” Meanwhile, a third said, “We don’t care about Seinfeld or anyone who supports genocide.”