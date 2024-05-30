 Jerry Seinfeld misses dominant masculinity: ‘I like a real man’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Jerry Seinfeld misses dominant masculinity: ‘I like a real man’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
May 30, 2024 11:08 AM IST

In a recent interview, Jerry Seinfeld expressed his desire to see dominant masculinity return in a grand way.

Jerry Seinfeld feels masculinity is diminishing due to the changing modern view on gender dynamics making it less impactful. He says he is missing dominant masculinity. (Also read: Duke University: Jerry Seinfeld speech prompts student walkouts at commencement ceremony)

Jerry Seinfeld always had a desire to embody traditional masculinity.(AFP)
Jerry Seinfeld always had a desire to embody traditional masculinity.(AFP)

During an appearance on Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, Jerry got nostalgic for the 1960s, his childhood, and addressed the changing meaning of masculinity and his directorial venture Unfrosted.

‘I like a real man’

On the podcast, Jerry expressed some nostalgia for the 1960s era as there was “an agreed upon hierarchy” as compared to the “absolutely vaporised” one of the present times.

“We have no sense of hierarchy (today). As humans, we don’t really feel comfortable with that. That is part of what…if you want to talk about nostalgia, that is part of what makes [the 1960s] attractive looking back,” he said.

Jerry added, “Another thing, as a man… I always wanted to be a real man. When I was in that era, it was JFK, Muhammad Ali, Sean Connery, Howard Cosell. That’s a real man! I wanted to be like that someday. Well, no. I never really grew up. You don’t want to as a comedian because it’s a childish pursuit. I miss a dominant masculinity. I get the toxic thing… but still I like a real man.”

He also called actor Hugh Grant, who stars in his new movie, as the perfect example of a “real man”. He asserted that he “knows how to dress, he knows how to talk, he’s charming, he has stories, he’s comfortable at dinner parties, he knows how to get a drink”.

About his film

The Netflix film, Unfrosted, tells the fictionalised origin story of the Pop-Tart and takes place in Michigan in the 1960s. It also stars Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer. In addition to directing, Jerry co-wrote the script with Spike Feresten, Barry Marder and Andy Robin.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jerry Seinfeld misses dominant masculinity: ‘I like a real man’
