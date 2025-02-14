Drake seemingly moves on from Kendrick Lamar feud in new song Gimme a Hug, ‘F**k rap beef’

Drake has seemingly moved on from his highly publicised feud with Kendrick Lamar. The Canadian rapper referenced his years-long “rap beef” with the Humble hitmaker in his latest album. On Friday, the 38-year-old released $ome $exy $ongs 4 U in collaboration with PartyNextDoor. The Valentine's Day release marks his first new music since the Super Bowl halftime show, where the Compton rapper performed his infamous “Drake diss track” Not Like Us. Drake seemingly moves on from his 'rap beef' with Kendrick Lamar

Drake moves on from Kendrick Lamar feud in new album

On the track Gimme a Hug, Drake seemingly addresses his past feuds. He begins the rap with, “Drake elimination, fake intimidation,” which is believed to be a response to Kanye West's last year remarks about wishing for Drake's “elimination” as a top artist, per Variety.

“You Neo in the matrix, these n—– just Nemo in the ocean,” the One Dance hitmaker raps further. Drake notably wore a hoodie adorned with fake bullet holes to an Australia show. His choice of outfit signalled that he was alive despite all the shots taken at him, according to the outlet.

Drake ends the track with, “F**k a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit,” which appears to be a message to Lamar, who famously smiled directly at the camera while namedropping Drake during his Super Bowl performance last week. In his record-breaking song, Not Like Us, the 37-year-old accuses the Hotline Bling crooner of being a paedophile.

Fans unimpressed by Drake's new album

Following the release of his new album, Drake's fans were quick to share their reactions. Many were left unimpressed by his first major work since 2023's For All The Dogs. “Outside of maybe 2-3 songs the rest is Zzz,” a Reddit user wrote, per Mirror.

“It's meh it has some good tracks and mostly just bland tracks. He needs to edit his albums a lot better because as it stands it's really just samey samey and uninspired for the majority of the run time,” one more fan added.

A third chimed in with, “I listened to the entire album and thought it was a concept album where it was all one song. Genuinely couldn't tell that I had listened to 21 different tracks.”