Tom Cruise hails Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan's Sinners; has a special message for all viewers

Actor Tom Cruise has shared a post praising Ryan Coogler's Michael B Jordan-starrer Sinners. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Tom also gave a special message to his fans. (Also Read | Sinners Review: Michael B Jordan shines in this blues-soaked, blood-spattered Southern gothic that howls) Tom Cruise shared a post on Instagram.

Tom Cruise shares pic as he watches Sinners

In the photo, Tom stood near a huge poster of Sinners. He held his ticket for the film in one hand and pointed at it. The actor was also seen smiling as he posed for the camera. In the picture, Tom wore a grey T-shirt under a black jacket and pants.

Tom pens note, fans react

Sharing the post he wrote, "Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!" Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Of course my goat knows what a great film is." A comment read, "Tom cruise is my most favourite actor. It's great to see that you support another people's movie." "Goat just knows goat things I ain't even surprised," a person wrote.

About Sinners

Sinners is a horror film written, co-produced, and directed by Ryan Coogler. Set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, the film features Michael in dual roles as twin brothers who return to their hometown, only to face a supernatural evil. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

About Tom's next film

Fans will see Tom in the action-packed film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. It is set to hit Indian cinemas on May 17, a full six days before its global release. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Pom Klementieff.

Newcomers to the Mission: Impossible franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman, and Stephen Oyoung.