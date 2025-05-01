Robert De Niro reacts after daughter Airyn comes out as transgender, ‘I don't know…’

Robert De Niro had a heartwarming reaction to his daughter, Airyn, coming out as transgender. On Wednesday, the veteran actor told TMZ that he has nothing but “love and support” for the 29-year-old, whom he shares with his ex, Toukie Smith. Airyn De Niro discusses her transgender journey and the challenges of being Robert De Niro's daughter, emphasizing her desire for a normal childhood and individuality.(AP/Instagram/Airyn De Niro)

Following Airyn's revelation, Niro told the outlet, “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter,” adding, “I don't know what the big deal is ... I love all my children.”

Airyn came out as trans on Tuesday, telling LGBTQIA+ publication Them, “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence black women have had on me.” “I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way,” she added.

A self-proclaimed “late bloomer,” Airyn said she was encouraged after seeing other trans women “being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me.”

Throughout the interview, Airyn was candid about her struggles, including body image issues. “I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough,” she shared.

“It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are,’” Airyn went on before revealing that she began hormone therapy in November 2024. During her time in high school, she initially came out as a gay man. At the time, her family embraced her “queerness.”

“I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small,” Airyn continued. “I’d want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don’t fit the mold of super thin or heroin chic.”