Diddy swaps Met Gala for courtroom, granted permission to wear civilian clothes

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be notably absent from this year’s Met Gala, as jury selection for his federal sex trafficking trial is set to begin the same day. While the hip-hop mogul won’t be walking the red carpet, he will be making a different kind of appearance—in court, where a judge has permitted him to wear civilian clothing instead of his standard-issue detention centre jumpsuit. Diddy, facing five federal charges, is allowed to wear civilian clothes in court instead of a detention jumpsuit during his trial. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Did Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old son hack her Instagram account? Here's why fans think so

Diddy permitted to ditch the jumpsuit for outside clothes

According to the legal documents of the court, the music mogul is “permitted to have up to five button-down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court, as reported by The Mirror US.

The standard is to wear a jumpsuit or jail clothing while appearing in court. However, the decision to change clothes is a case-by-case decision. It can be argued that jail attire could prejudice a jury, as it is often negatively associated.

Often, prosecutors go with the decision and avoid argument to save time in court and focus on more pressing issues at hand.

Also Read: The Four Seasons finale explained: The shocking death, Anne’s eulogy and more

When is Diddy headed for trial?

Diddy is facing five federal charges across three indictments, including sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing, including those raised in several civil lawsuits.

The trial marks a significant legal battle for the music mogul, who has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on May 5, with prosecutors and defence attorneys reviewing potential jurors. Opening statements for the same are expected to follow on May 12 as the case moves forward.