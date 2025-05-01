Did Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old son hack her Instagram account? Here's why fans think so

Kim Kardashian's fans believe her 9-year-old son, Saint West, hacked into her Instagram account. The speculations arose following an unusual activity on her page on Wednesday. In a since-deleted post, a strange call to action was shared with her 357 million followers. Kim Kardashian's son, Saint, seemingly hacked into her Instagram account(Instagram)

Did Kim Kardashian's son hack her Instagram account?

The post featured a screenshot of what appeared to be Saint's YouTube channel, along with the message, “Sub to Saint's channel,” Page Six reported. While there is no official word on what exactly happened, fans quickly rushed to the comment section, drawing speculations about Kim's eldest son using her account for promotion.

“Saint done hacked the IG for the promo lolol.. smart man,” one fan wrote. “SAINT LEAVE YO MAMA PHONE,” a second added, while a third remarked, “He’s really going for it.” “Saint sweetie please go get mommy’s credit card and post the card digits,” yet another user quipped.

According to the outlet, Saint may have started a new account after his previous channel under the username @TheGoatSaint was taken down last October after an incident involving Kamala Harris' meme. The 9-year-old's new YouTube account - @S4intsking appears to be a channel dedicated to Roblox videos.

Last September, Kim announced the launch of Saint's YouTube channel on her Instagram Stories. “I finally allowed Saint to have a You Tube Channel after signing an extensive contract. Please Subscribe!” she wrote at the time, per People. The SKIMS founder then followed up with a post featuring an informal contract signed by him.

The contract titled, “Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian,” read, “I Saint West agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music,” per the outlet.