Kanye West loses cool over custody of his, Kim Kardashian's kids on bizarre livestream. Watch

Kanye West lost his cool over the custody of his and Kim Kardashian's kids on a bizarre livestream, where he covered his face completely with a black mask. In the explosive rant, shared on Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked on Wednesday, the 47-year-old went on a tirade about not being able to see his four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. Kanye West arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kanye West launches explosive rant over custody of his kids

“[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!” said West, whose words were muffled due to the mask. The Gold Digger rapper continued to yell, “F**k all these f**k n****s I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f***ing mind, where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”

However, this is not the first time West has raged about not being able to see his kids. In recent months, he has accused his ex-wife of restricting his custody agreement.

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” he wrote in a now-deleted X post shared in March, per Page Six.

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” West added at the time.

Fans rally behind Kim Kardashian after Kanye West's bizarre livestream

As West's chaotic livestream went viral, fans expressed concern over the rapper's behaviour and urged the SKIMS founder to restrict his visiting rights. “Kim keep your babies safe! Even if keeping them from their father,” one fan commented. “Protect your kids even from their parents if you have to,” one more added.

Yet another shared, “I wouldn’t let him see the kids either acting this way on a daily basis and for social media.” One more remarked, “Kim don't even have to bring the evidence to court The judge can just look on her phone on a calm Wednesday morning.”