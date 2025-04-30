Kanye West releases long lost album Donda 2 on streaming services

American rapper-producer Kanye West has finally released Donda 2, a project long considered lost, following a livestream announcement where he revealed plans to drop the album on Tuesday. Originally teased back in early 2022, Kanye had posted that the follow-up to his 2021 album Donda would arrive that February, with Future serving as executive producer. Initially, the album was made available exclusively on his Stem Player device, bypassing traditional streaming platforms. Some of its tracks were later reworked and handed off to artists like Fivio Foreign and The Game. Kanye West has released Donda 2(Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

But now, Donda 2 has surfaced on various streaming platforms under the artist name Donda, featuring 18 tracks. Many of these songs appeared in the original version but may now carry different titles or updated mixes. Future makes multiple appearances, including on tracks like Happy and Mr. Miagi. The song 5:30, previously included in Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 2, returns here in a shorter form.

The album also includes high-profile collaborations: Jack Harlow guests on Louie Bag, and Sean Leon features on SCIFI, which includes a spoken-word excerpt from West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. In the clip, she says: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids.”

West has remained musically active despite frequent outbursts on X (formerly Twitter). In March, he surprise-released Bully through a series of short films, one of which showed his son Saint West in a wrestling ring battling characters like YOH, Toru Yano, Tiger Mask, and El Desperado. These videos quickly vanished from social media, leaving the status of Bully—and whether it will see a full release—uncertain.

As for Donda 2, it’s still unclear whether the album will roll out universally across all streaming services or stay limited to select platforms. During his livestream, West noted that while the project is out, he plans to continue updating the mixes going forward.