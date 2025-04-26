Kanye West stuns fans with explosive rant against Kim Kardashian, says he ‘should’ve had babies with…'

Kanye West made explosive claims about his past relationship with Kim Kardashian in a now-removed Twitch livestream. The controversial rapper claimed that he should have had kids with Paris Hilton, citing the prospect of money, prestige, and legacy. His comments have caused a great deal of controversy in the entertainment industry and on social media. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared four kids together.(Reuters)

“Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now?” Kanye pondered, highlighting the link to the Hilton hotel chain. This comment suggests what he sees as a lost chance for an alternative collaboration that would have combined business and family in a novel way.

West and Kardashian share four kids together -- North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. West has been outspoken about his family life and his turbulent relationship with Kardashian. In November 2022, their seven-year marriage came to an end with a finalized divorce. West swiftly moved on after the split as he got married to Bianca Censori in December 2022. West's remarks and behavior continue to highlight his complicated relationships with Kardashian and his kids.

‘Kim was like the Virgil,’ claims Kanye West

Comparing Paris Hilton with Kardashian, he said, “Paris Hilton had the vision, and then that’s what happened. Kim was like the Virgil. Kim was like Paris Hilton’s Virgil. That’s what happened. If you like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny only power is to take your kids. So Kim’s only power is to take my kids.”

Continuing his tirade against his ex-wife Kardashian, the rapper said, "I had a baby with a f*****g assistant, bro. And then put her on Vogue. Then put her on Vogue, bro. You can’t put that m***********g assistant on Vogue, bro. That’s exactly Bernardo no day, and it’s king time now. No more m***********g assistants, no more hugs.”

A look at Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton past as Internet reacts to Kanye West's remarks

Kanye's comments alluded to a prominent period of celebrity culture in the early 2000s. Kardashian served as Paris Hilton's stylist and assistant before to becoming a worldwide celebrity. Her closeness to Hilton provided her with a platform on which to subsequently establish her media empire.

Kardashian recognized Hilton's impact on her profession in previous interviews. She once remarked, “She gave me a career.” According to Kanye's remarks, he saw Kardashian as someone who profited off her circle.

Reacting to his explosive claims, one X user wrote: “Wonder what will his children feel about that. Next thing he'll be accusing people of alienating his children from him.”

“I hope his kids don’t see this. Kim is still their mom,” another wrote.

“This is crazy,” a third user commented.