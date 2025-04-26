Kanye West gets banned from Twitch after first-ever livestream on platform, makes shocking claim about Elon Musk

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been banned from Twitch after just seven minutes of his streaming debut on the platform. According to The Independent, the controversial rapper made an appearance on the broadcast sporting a black jacket and Prada sunglasses before embarking into another antisemitic attack and hurling abuses at the LGBTQ+ community and Jewish people. Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been banned from Twitch after just seven minutes of his streaming debut on the platform. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In addition, Ye performed the Nazi salute while exclaiming “Heil Hitler” and instructing his supporters to “wear Swastika.” Twitch made the decision to take down Ye's channel as the number of views on the stream continued to rise.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” read Kanye's profile on the platform.

While Ye's channel was shut down, videos of the short stream received millions of views on other social media sites.

One of the video recordings also shows Ye saying a number of negative remarks about Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife. Additionally, he claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had granted him “free passes” to use social media to spread prejudiced comments.

Social media reacts to Kanye West's Twitch ban

In response to the stream, some social media users praised Twitch for swift action, while others criticised Ye for once again revealing his racist tendencies.

“Dude only created an account to say some antisemitism and anti-LGBT rhetoric. A grown ass adult went out of their way to create an account just for that,” one commented. “Twitch got right on that. Nice work,” another said.

“This has to be a new world record. The fastest time to get banned on Twitch,” a third user commented following the ban.

“He was live for 420 seconds and probably caused 900 terms of service violations” the fourth user stated, while the fifth one said, “Well who could've predicted that.”

Ye was first charged with antisemitism in 2022 following a slew of racist statements, but he was able to rectify the circumstances after apologising.

As a result of his comments, Ye's social media accounts were restricted at the time. He even lost his collaboration with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy merchandise.