Did Jeffree Star just confirm affair with Kanye West amid ‘cousin’ controversy? His cryptic tweet goes viral

Jeffree Star recently posted a cryptic tweet that alluded to his purported relationship with rapper Kanye West, sparking uproar on social media. Jeffree Star's tweet's timing has drawn criticism because it comes after a contentious week for Kanye West, who recently dropped the song “Cousin” and posted upsetting information about his past on social media.( Reuters/Youtube)

In a tweet on April 22, the male celebrity artist wrote: “Ok f*ck it.. The rumors were true,” reigniting the rumours that were first spread in early 2021.

Star's tweet's timing has drawn criticism because it comes after a contentious week for West, who recently dropped the song “Cousin” and posted upsetting information about his past on social media.

Reacting to Star's tweet, one X user asked, “Wait what does this mean.”

“About Kanye?” another inquired.

Also Read: Kanye West poses with Bianca Censori in Spain amid shocking cousin incest confession

Here's how rumours about Jeffree Star and Kanye West started

The original allegation came from Ava Louise, a TikTok influencer who was well-known for viral stunts like the “Coronavirus Challenge.” Internet detectives soon identified Star because of the two celebrities' ties to Wyoming and a 2009 line in one of Star's songs that made reference to West, when Louise suggested Kanye was seeing a “very famous male beauty guru.”

In a 2021 YouTube video labeled "Addressing The Kanye Situation," Star categorically refuted the rumor despite its widespread dissemination, saying, "This is so weird... this is so stupid."

“Let me just say this one time ... I like very tall men,” he continued clarifying that they had never met or spent time together.

Star continued to refute the rumor when he was asked about the rumours in interviews, such as those with Logan Paul's podcast and US Weekly. Calling the claim ludicrous, he identified the TikTok post as fake. Later, Louise acknowledged that the rumor was entirely made up and acknowledged that she was the one who started it.

Fans are wondering whether Star was referring to the previous rumor or just trying to attract attention after his most recent post, which has sent the internet into a tailspin. Neither West nor his aides have provided an official statement or confirmation.