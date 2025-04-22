Kanye West poses with Bianca Censori in Spain amid shocking cousin incest confession

Kanye West, aka Ye, posts a photo with his wife, Bianca Censori, in a skimpy outfit on Monday, following his shocking claim that he had taken part in incestuous acts with his male cousin as a child. Following a disturbing confession about incest, Kanye West posts a photo with Bianca Censori. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

The couple posed together in a photo shared to Kanye’s X account (formerly Twitter), just hours after he shocked the internet with a disturbing confession.

The image, simply captioned “fit pic,” showed Bianca dressed in a baby blue silk corset-style bodysuit paired with thigh-high black leather boots. Her dark hair was styled in a loose, elegant updo. Kanye stood slightly behind her in a black hooded jacket and matching pants.

Kanye West poses with wife Bianca Censori amid split rumours(X/Ye)

The pair was recently seen reconnecting in Spain, at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands, reportedly “giving their relationship another shot,” per TMZ.

The storm Kanye West had stirred earlier in the day

Ye had posted a tweet promoting a new song titled ‘Cousin’, revealing, “This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.”

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different,” his incestuous confession continued.

“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent,” and with this the social media left stunned.

The accompanying music video for ‘Cousin’ was equally jarring. Kanye repeatedly raps: “I gave my cousin he*d,” and “I told my cousin not to tell nobody,” before adding, “The truth will set you free someday, I don't think they understand that I'm not attracted to a man.”

“I told you, don't leave me, I need you by my side… That one time you left me, I didn't get no sleep that night... If you don't leave me, I'll probably be alright,” alluding to his recent separation from Bianca.

Over the past few months, Kanye’s behaviour on social media has raised red flags, with erratic posts, offensive remarks, and increasingly bizarre statements. His X account was even deactivated in February after a string of misogynistic, homophobic, and antisemitic posts, only to reappear days later.