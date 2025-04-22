Kanye West makes shocking confession about sexual relations with male cousin, ‘My name is Ye and I…’

Kanye West has shockingly claimed that he had an incestuous relationship with a male cousin. Adding to his collection of bizarre tweets, the 47-year-old wrote on X Monday that he engaged in sexual activity with a now-incarcerated cousin. He made the admission while releasing a clip of the music video for his new track titled Cousins. Kanye West makes a shocking revelation about his male cousin.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kanye West reveals he had sexual relations with male cousin as a teen

In the disturbing post, the 24-time Grammy winner recalled coming across his late mother, Donda's “dirty magazines” as a teenager. West claimed that he showed the explicit content to the said cousin, and they “acted out” what was in it.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore,” West wrote.

The Gold Digger rapper continued, “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

“My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14 Tweet sent,” West, who now goes by the moniker Ye concluded.

West shared further details about his bizarre childhood experience in the new track — “Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines. We seen some n***as kiss, and we ain’t know what that s**t mean. Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen. That’s when I gave my cousin head.”