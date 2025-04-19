Kanye West, Bianca Censori spotted on date at Indian restaurant in Spain amid breakup rumours

It looks like rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his wife Bianca are thriving despite rumours of a breakup brewing in the last couple of days. TMZ spotted them heading on a date to an Indian restaurant in Spain on Friday, looking well and together. (Also Read: Kanye West admits wife Bianca Censori ‘ran away’ after his vile social media rants in new song) File photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.(REUTERS)

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s date in Spain

The website reported that it looks like Kanye and Bianca are ‘giving their relationship another shot’ because they travelled together to Spain and went on a dinner date. They also posted a video of the couple at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands, looking like they had made up. They also reportedly looked ‘relaxed and happy in each other’s company’, not bothering to keep a low profile there. The video, seemingly taken by a restaurant patron, shows Kanye and Bianca walking into the restaurant together.

Why did rumours of a split crop up?

It all began when Kanye travelled solo to Japan earlier this month. In April, he dropped a new song called Bianca in which he claimed his wife ‘ran away’ after his controversial rants on social media, according to Mirror. In an album titled WW3 which reportedly had a red Nazi swastika on the cover and tracks titled Free Diddy, Heil Hitler and Hitler Ye and Jesus, he rapped, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

About Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014-2022. They share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In 2023, he informally married Australian architect Bianca, who worked with his brand Yeezy. They have often been spotted in public together, with Kanye being criticised for ‘forcing’ Bianca to wear revealing outfits, based on a comment Kim once made on Keeping Up With The Kardashians about Ye revamping her entire closet.