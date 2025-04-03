Kanye West makes distasteful Kim Kardashian joke about the infamous sex tape in alleged texts

Kanye West is once again courting controversy, this time with a crude joke about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper reportedly shared the remark in an alleged text to DJ Akademiks, which was later posted on Instagram. The message, which included a planned tweet about Kardashian, has sparked backlash for its distasteful nature, leaving many wondering just how low West's attempts at humour can go. Kanye West faces backlash after sharing crude joke about Kim Kardashian and her infamous sex tapes.(Reuters)

Kanye West’s crass joke about Kim Kardashian

In reference to the infamous sex tapes of Kardashian from 2009, West wrote, “Me and Ray J need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar home video part 2.” He continued, “Only question is who’s gonna hit it first?” as reported by Page Six. In 2013, Ray J released a song titled I Hit It First just a year after Kardashian and West began dating. Akademiks responded to the rapper’s messages by describing how “hilarious” he is. The latter answered with crying face emojis.

Elsewhere in the alleged texts he and Akademiks also hinted at a “part two” of their interview that went on air over the weekend. During the conversation, West appeared in a black Ku Klux Klan outfit with a pointed hood and took a jab at his ex-wife.

He claimed that he “didn’t want to have children with” the Keep Up With The Kardashians star. The two share five children daughter North, 11, son Saint, 9, daughter Chicago, 7, and son Psalm, 5, from their marriage.

West admits that Censori ‘ran away’

In a new song titled Bianca from his new album WW3, West rapped, “My baby she ran away. ut first she tried to get me committed.” West has yet to comment on recent reports suggesting that he and Bianca Censori are trying to reconcile, despite claims that she feels "frightened" to leave due to his controlling behaviour.

Meanwhile, his controversial actions show no signs of stopping. The rapper has continued to share antisemitic rhetoric online, further tarnishing his public image, while also directing hateful comments toward Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7-year-old twins.